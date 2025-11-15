Intrua Financial LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

