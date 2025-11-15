SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,859 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after buying an additional 1,443,440 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $61,546,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $44,412,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 601.8% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 450,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 386,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $41,789,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $158.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

