Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 89,592 CuriosityStream Inc. $CURI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.80. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -355.56%.

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,486. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $156,898.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,230.34. This represents a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 278,727 shares of company stock worth $1,263,661 in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Singular Research raised CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

