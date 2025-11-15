Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Buys $222,601.54 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $222,601.54. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,529,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,661,076.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,736 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $781,711.36.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 46,434 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,255.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $8.75 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 168.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRDA shares. Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entrada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

