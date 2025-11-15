Fiera Capital Corp Sells 95,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,048 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

