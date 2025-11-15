Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 65,819 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 652,618 shares of company stock valued at $47,791,654 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Ventas Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

