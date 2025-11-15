Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 103,060 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Masco worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,351,000 after purchasing an additional 206,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Masco by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 43.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

