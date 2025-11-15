Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $148,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 218.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.