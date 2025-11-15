Animecoin (ANIME) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Animecoin (ANIME) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Animecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Animecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $13.81 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin’s genesis date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00701407 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $14,751,507.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

