StandX DUSD (DUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. StandX DUSD has a total market capitalization of $184.56 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StandX DUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.27 or 1.00192848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StandX DUSD

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 184,779,459 tokens. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. StandX DUSD’s official website is standx.com.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 184,741,415.301881. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99886593 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $17,446,780.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

