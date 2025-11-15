Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $17.44. Monro Muffler Brake shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 531,292 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monro Muffler Brake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Monro Muffler Brake Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $288.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro Muffler Brake

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 639,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $9,713,594.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,439,914 shares in the company, valued at $67,442,293.66. This trade represents a 16.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,278,132 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,969 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro Muffler Brake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 640.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 132.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

