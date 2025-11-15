Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Receives $121.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th.
Lennar Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
