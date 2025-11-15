Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) versus Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Critical Contrast

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) and Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogwood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Dogwood Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$21.76 million ($3.27) -0.13 Dogwood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.35 million ($24.93) -0.22

Dogwood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Dogwood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -1,498.41% -104.56% Dogwood Therapeutics N/A N/A -35.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Moleculin Biotech and Dogwood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 1 0 2 0 2.33 Dogwood Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 822.08%. Dogwood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.44%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Dogwood Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Dogwood Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs. The company is also developing WP1066, an immune/transcription modulator designed to inhibit phosphorylated signal transducer and activator of transcription and other oncogenic transcription factors targeting brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. In addition, it develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat viruses, as well as cancer indications, including brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia. The company was founded on February 28, 2012 is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

