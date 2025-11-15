BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.04. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 1,584,707 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.1%

BlackBerry Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72.

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.