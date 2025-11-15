IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.16 and traded as high as GBX 1,111. IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,083.50, with a volume of 80,097,109 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,275 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,309.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,098.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,099.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

IG Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,072 per share, for a total transaction of £53,600. Also, insider Wu Gang acquired 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,071 per share, for a total transaction of £59,718.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $91,889,391. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

