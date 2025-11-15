Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,223 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 641.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

