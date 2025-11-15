Critical Survey: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

WD-40 has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WD-40 and TAAT Global Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 1 1 0 2.50 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

WD-40 presently has a consensus target price of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.41%. Given WD-40’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

This table compares WD-40 and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 14.68% 31.84% 17.22% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and TAAT Global Alternatives”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $619.99 million 4.32 $90.99 million $6.68 29.66 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.01 -$8.24 million ($0.27) -0.18

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WD-40 beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

