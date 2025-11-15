Comedian Price Tops $0.0533 (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Comedian has a market cap of $51.34 million and $10.61 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Comedian has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Comedian token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Comedian

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.05431003 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,003,836.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

