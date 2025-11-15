Comparing Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porsche Automobil and Suzuki Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porsche Automobil N/A N/A -$21.66 billion N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $38.25 billion 0.78 $2.75 billion $5.44 11.15

Volatility & Risk

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Porsche Automobil and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porsche Automobil 1 6 0 0 1.86 Suzuki Motor 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Porsche Automobil pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Suzuki Motor pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Porsche Automobil and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 6.71% 10.58% 6.55%

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Porsche Automobil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.