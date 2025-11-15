Financial Life Planners Has $451,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Financial Life Planners boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,953,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $835,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 183,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:NRG opened at $165.07 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.