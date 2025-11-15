Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Has $51.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,669,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 79.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $51,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

