Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Paysafe Trading Down 4.6%

Paysafe stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $420.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $433.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.830-1.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Paysafe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 164,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

