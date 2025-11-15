Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $112,151.61 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $112,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,555.68. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $132,113.70.

On Monday, October 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $143,400.06.

On Monday, September 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $155,029.23.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $133,168.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $114,486.63.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

