Olympiad Research LP Takes $79,000 Position in Coty $COTY

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Coty by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,006.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coty by 21.1% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Srinivasan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,034.56. The trade was a 399.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,127,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,938,961.12. The trade was a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.