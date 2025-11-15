Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.6%

HL stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Hecla Mining Company has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,225,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,030. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock worth $2,667,365. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

