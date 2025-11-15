Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after acquiring an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,045,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,070,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,163,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $538.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.25. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.