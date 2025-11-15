Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 206,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Tobam raised its position in Kroger by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KR stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

