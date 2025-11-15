Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $639,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $135.78 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

