Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Insider Sells C$78,000.00 in Stock

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,911,736 shares in the company, valued at C$69,511,540.80. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position.
Llc Orca Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 28th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.
Ucore Rare Metals Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of UCU opened at C$7.33 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.90.
