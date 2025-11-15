Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,715,000 after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $153,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $299.45 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.