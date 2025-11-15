Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 340,948 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $509,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,368,000 after purchasing an additional 440,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,177,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,062,000 after buying an additional 1,112,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

