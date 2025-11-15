Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 684 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $350.10.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $273.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $496.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

