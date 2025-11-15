Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.4%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

