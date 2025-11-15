Pentair plc $PNR Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Pentair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 2.5%

PNR opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.