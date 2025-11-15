Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $6.31 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

