TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases $62,920.00 in Stock

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fielkow purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,363.38. This represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.64. TriMas Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TriMas by 35.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

