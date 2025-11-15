Forsta AP Fonden Buys 900 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

