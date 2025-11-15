Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $348,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

