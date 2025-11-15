National Pension Service Purchases 3,598 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 132,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 128.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 444,648 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 150.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Santander started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

