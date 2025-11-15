Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 577.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $280.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

