Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,249,000 after purchasing an additional 326,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 830,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 817,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 764,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after acquiring an additional 387,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 679,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

