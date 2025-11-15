Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CGDV opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.