Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. $MGX

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Metagenomi worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its position in Metagenomi by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 508,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 155,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Metagenomi by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 53.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metagenomi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Metagenomi Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MGX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.31. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 287.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

