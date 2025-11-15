Insider Selling: NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) SVP Sells $135,524.34 in Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $135,524.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,520.18. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,897 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $94,736.18.

On Thursday, September 4th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $125,689.44.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NC opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NACCO Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.