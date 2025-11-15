Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 681,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 257,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFAE stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.