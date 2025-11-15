L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

