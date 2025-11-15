James Labe Buys 26,117 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 26,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 617,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,947.52. This represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Labe acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Labe bought 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Labe bought 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, James Labe purchased 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, James Labe bought 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $296,343.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, James Labe acquired 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $352,450.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, James Labe purchased 27,988 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $181,362.24.

On Monday, August 25th, James Labe acquired 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe purchased 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, James Labe bought 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 69,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

