15,681 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 181,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 142,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $26.88 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

