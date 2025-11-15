Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Premier Foods had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.2%

LON PFD opened at GBX 171.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 168 and a one year high of GBX 216.50.

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £1,870. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

