Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.27%.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.73. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

